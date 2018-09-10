First Minister launches expanded reading challenge

Pupils are being urged to sign up for the First Minister’s Reading Challenge, now open to all primary and secondary schools.

Nicola Sturgeon set up the challenge for primary schools in 2016 to encourage young readers.

Last year, 995 schools registered for the challenge and 235,000 pupils took part as it was expanded to some secondary schools in a pilot project.

Now, secondary schools, libraries and community groups can all register with the Scottish Book Trust to take part.