Football fans clash with churchgoers over stadium plaza

Peruvian police have been called in to break up clashes between football fans and members of an evangelical church in a dispute over who owns a sprawling plaza in front a stadium.

Hundreds of members of the Upper Room church wearing yellow construction helmets arrived in buses and began painting walls, covering images of famed players from the Alianza Lima club.

Football fans soon arrived and the two sides clashed. Police in the Peruvian capital used tear gas to break up the confrontation.