Former Miss Universe winner dies aged 45

She started her beauty queen career in 1994 with the Miss Galveston County crown.

Chelsi Smith died on Saturday, having been diagnosed with liver cancer in spring 2017, a family spokesman said.

The winner of the 1995 Miss Universe crown has died aged 45 following a long-term illness.

Ms Smith went on to earn the Miss Texas USA and Miss USA crown the following year.

A family statement said Ms Smith is the only biracial woman to ever win all three crowns. The Houston Chronicle reported Ms Smith was also the only Texan to become Miss Universe.

Her family said a public memorial service is planned for October in Houston.