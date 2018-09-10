Health Secretary Matt Hancock refuses to guarantee NHS won't go through another winter crisis

The Health Secretary has told ITV News he cannot guarantee the NHS will not face another winter like last year - the worst on record for A&Es.

The health service came under unprecedented pressure last winter, with A&E attendances, waiting times and admissions reaching alarming levels in England.

In an exclusive interview, Matt Hancock was asked by ITV News Political Correspondent Emily Morgan: "Can you promise we're not going to have a winter as bad as the last one?"

Mr Hancock replied: "Well, I'm only going to make promises that I can keep and my promise is that I'm going to do everything I can."

Visiting Southmead Hospital in Bristol where his sister Emily was treated after a serious riding accident, Mr Hancock outlined plans to inject an extra £20 billion a year into the health service over the next five years.

Alongside a cash injection, he is also keen to give the NHS a digital makeover.

However, during his visit he was taken to task over NHS funding by a nurse working on the front lines.

She said: "Why aren't the Tory party funding the NHS properly? Austerity is just not working is it, and you're actually making the poorest people in society pay."

The health secretary replied: "I recognise that the funding is important, but so too is improving some of the other things we've been talking about and we can only do it if we listen to staff on the front line."