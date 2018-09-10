Hillsborough match commander pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 Liverpool supporters.

The former chief superintendent, 74, appeared via videolink at Preston Crown Court on Monday.

Duckenfield, wearing a suit with a blue shirt and purple tie, spoke to confirm his name and enter his plea.

The names of 95 men, women and children who died following the crush in the terrace pens of Sheffield Wednesday’s ground at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15 1989 were read out in court as the charge was put to him.

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.