Hospital patient Joan Blaber drank floor cleaner left in water jug, inquest told

A stroke victim accidentally drank floor cleaner which was in a water jug left at her hospital bedside by a member of staff, an inquest has heard.

Joan Blaber died on September 23 last year while being treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

The widow had been admitted with a minor stroke on August 22 but her condition worsened after ingesting the Flash fluid on September 17.

Her family saw a “housekeeper” take a green water jug to her bedside after lunch while they were visiting. They had recently poured her a drink so did not touch it or notice its contents before they left, jurors heard on Monday afternoon.

It was later found to contain a “fair amount” of cleaning fluid, senior coroner Veronica Hamilton-Deeley said.

At around 10pm that night some of the liquid was poured into a beaker when medication was administered, Detective Inspector Julie Wakeford, who led the police investigation, told the hearing at Jury’s Inn near Brighton Station.

Jurors had heard earlier that mystery still surrounds the death. The coroner said it was “probably no exaggeration” to say “no-one can say what happened” despite a “rigorous police investigation” in which 100 people were interviewed.

There was an eight-day delay in reporting the incident to the authorities, Ms Wakeford said.

By the time forensics teams examined the Baily ward the beaker could not be found and its contents had been discarded. The jug was seized but tests could not determine whether the fluid was neat or diluted, she added.