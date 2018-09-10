Hospital to temporarily move complex heart surgery patients to other units

Patients needing complex heart surgery at a London hospital are to be temporarily moved to other hospitals to “enable improvements to be made”, bosses say.

Managers at St George’s Hospital in Tooting say the number of people affected is likely to be “small”.

They said on Monday that the decision has been taken to allow the hospital’s cardiac surgery service to “focus” on “improvement actions required”.

Earlier this month bosses at St George’s said they had asked external regulators to oversee work being done to deal with “long-standing issues” relating to the cardiac surgical service.

They said they wanted “oversight” from outside.