Inquest into death of elderly woman who drank Flash will be ‘hugely complex’

Mystery continues to surround the death of a vulnerable, elderly woman who accidentally drank Flash cleaning fluid while in hospital, an inquest heard.

Joan Blaber died on September 23 last year while being treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

The city’s senior coroner Veronica Hamilton-Deeley said it was probably “no exaggeration” to say “no-one can actually say what happened,” as she introduced evidence to a jury on Monday.

At the hearing at the Jurys Inn hotel near Brighton Station, she said: “This is incredibly worrying. It could happen again.

“We don’t know how it happened in the first place.”

Mrs Hamilton-Deeley described the inquest as “hugely complex” and “difficult”.

She said: “Even the most rigorous police investigation has not completely ascertained what happened,” adding: “The reason we have so many witnesses is because we don’t know what happened. So we have to look at everything.”

She told jurors this meant it was even more important they tried to “winkle out” what happened.

Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust immediately removed Flash from the Royal Sussex after Mrs Blaber died.

The coroner previously expressed concern when the trust re-introduced the substance in March following complaints over cleanliness.

In a report in May, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) told the trust it must do more to protect patients from potentially hazardous cleaning materials and there was “no legitimate reason to decant cleaning products into other containers”.

Mrs Blaber, who was born in Tidworth on the Wiltshire/Hampshire border and lived in Lewes, East Sussex, was taken to the hospital’s accident and emergency department and admitted with a suspected minor stroke on August 22.