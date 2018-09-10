Inspiring Britain: A year on from four heart attacks, cancer survivor completes half marathon for saviour hospital staff

After the success of our Inspiring Britain series in 2017, ITV News has decided there is always time for good news - so we are continuing to bring you stories about people making a difference and inspiring others in their communities and beyond.

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot

A little over a year ago, a hospital patient suffered multiple heart attacks after a bad reaction to chemotherapy treatment that was intended to help her battle against bowel cancer. Now after coming back from the brink of death, Rebecca Langley has completed her first half marathon as she aims to raise cash for the hospital that helped keep her alive. Of the 5,000 runners competing in the New Forest half marathon, Rebecca's story may trump them all. While being treated for bowel cancer, having just had her colon removed, her heart stopped four times - she only survived because she was already at hospital receiving chemotherapy.

Rebecca had been battling bowel cancer when she suffered four heart attacks. Credit: ITV News

From her bed Rebecca set herself challenges: triathlons, open water swims, running further than ever before, all to raise money for the Royal Surrey Hospital where she was being treated. She says hospital staff were on her mind throughout the half marathon and she even shed a tear when nearing the end of the race. She said: "The journey of the last year was on replay through my mind that doctors that have worked with me the nurses that have supported me, everybody. "The resuscitation, the team that saved my life, everybody along that journey, I thought of them all, my friends, my family and yeah, I was crying for the last mile of that." She added: "The speed of my recovery has been incredible for me but also for the doctors as well."