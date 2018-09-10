Israeli music scene jolted by international boycott movement

A number of high-profile cancellations turned Israel’s Meteor music festival into the latest battleground involving the boycott movement seeking to end Israeli rule over Palestinians.

The festival was meant to bring together indie groups from around the world in what organisers billed as a Woodstock-like “cutting edge musical journey that surpasses borders and distorts time and space”.

Instead, some 20 acts, including headliner Lana Del Rey, withdrew at the last minute amid apparent pressure from the BDS campaign.

Campaign organisers have claimed success, saying it reflects growing opposition to Israeli government policies among international millennials.

“The fact that these artists are cancelling is showing just how different the younger generation is viewing Israel,” said Diana Buttu, a Palestinian analyst who supports BDS – which stands for boycott, divestment and sanctions.

The campaign, founded in 2005, calls for such actions to be taken against Israeli businesses, cultural institutions and universities.

BDS said it seeks to end Israel’s occupation of lands captured in the 1967 Middle East war and what it describes as discrimination against Israel’s Arab minority.