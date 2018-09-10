John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice become EGOT winners

NBC’s live version of Jesus Christ Superstar has won an Emmy Award — meaning star John Legend, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice have joined the elite squad of EGOT winners. The musical’s win for best live variety special on Sunday means Legend, Lloyd Webber and Rice have Emmys to go with their Tonys, Grammys and their Oscars — the four biggest prizes in show business. Lloyd Webber and Rice have already won Tonys for Evita and Sunset Boulevard, Grammys for Cats and Evita, and an Oscar for You Must Love Me from Evita. Legend has won 10 Grammys and in 2015 he scored an Oscar for his song Glory from the movie Selma. Last year, he won a Tony for Best Revival of a Play as a co-producer of Jitney.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Legend, who played Jesus but won as a co-producer of the show, is also gunning for an acting Emmy later this month. Two other songwriters were also one Emmy away from the EGOT — Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose song In the Market For A Miracle appeared in A Christmas Story Live! They previously won an Oscar for La La Land, and a Tony and a Grammy for Dear Evan Hansen. But their bid for EGOT status was derailed on Sunday when the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics went to Saturday Night Live and their song Come Back Barack when Chance the Rapper was hosting.

John Legend, winner of the award for outstanding variety special for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP