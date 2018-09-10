Kirstie Allsopp reveals she smashed her children's iPads

Kirstie Allsopp has revealed she smashed her children's iPads after they broke her rules about screen time.

The TV star, who is mother to sons Oscar Hercules and Bay Atlas with husband Ben Andersen, said she went to extreme lengths when they were playing games outside their permitted time.

She told Channel 5's Jeremy Vine: "This is the first time I've said this publicly. In June I smashed my kids' iPads, not in a violent way. I actually banged them on the table leg."