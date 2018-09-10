Man pictured with stolen cat being sought by police

Police appealing for help tracking down a cat-snatcher have released a photo of a man they wish to question. Mr Muk, a large Siberian Forest ginger cat, was grabbed outside his owner’s home in Petherton Road, Islington, on July 30, Scotland Yard said. The suspect was later seen at Canonbury Station, where he boarded a train with the animal.

In the image released by the Metropolitan Police, a man is seen cradling the ginger feline to his torso while walking at the station between 8.30pm and 9pm. He was wearing a dark cap, yellow t-shirt and grey trousers and is described as in his early 20s, with short black hair. The owner of the stolen cat has been left “very upset”, the force said.

Mr Muk, who was stolen from his owner’s home in July Credit: The Metropolitan Police/PA