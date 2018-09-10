Matthew Wright and wife Amelia expecting baby after years of IVF

Credit: PA

Matthew Wright and his wife Amelia have announced they are expecting a baby girl after eight years of IVF treatment. Amelia shared the happy news in a post on Twitter. “After 8 challenging years of IVF, we are thrilled to announce that on our last roll of the dice, we got lucky and are expecting a baby girl. Woo hoo!” she tweeted.

She teased that her husband was “still in a state of shock”.

Matthew, who recently quit his TV show The Wright Stuff after 18 years, retweeted the post. He later posted: “Ta for all your kind words re @mrsameliawright and pregnancy. “She’s been thru hell she really has. Feel super blessed to have such lovely followers Xx.”

“This is the first @twitter storm I’ve been thru where the rain is lovely and warm,” he added. “Thanks again for your kindness.”

