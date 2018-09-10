Middle-aged drinkers should have more alcohol-free days – campaigners

Middle-aged drinkers are being encouraged to have more alcohol-free days as part of a new health campaign. Public Health England said those aged between 45 and 65 were more likely to surpass the recommended 14 units of alcohol per week. According to the Health Survey for England published last December, those polled aged 45-54 consume an average of 17 units in seven days while those aged 55-64 drink 19.5 units on average.

Duncan Selbie, chief executive at Public Health England, said: “Many of us enjoy a drink – but whether it’s a few in the pub after work a couple of times a week, some beers on the sofa watching the football or regular wine with our dinner – it’s all too easy to let our drinking creep up on us. “Setting yourself a target of having more drink-free days every week is an easy way to drink less and reduce the risks to your health.” Speaking to the Times, he added: “Our best evidence says try to make it consecutive two days (off alcohol) if you can. “It’s not a target, it’s not to go mad on the other five days, it’s an achievable way of thinking about how to manage your levels of drink.” A poll of nearly 9,000 adults by YouGov suggested people would find cutting down on their drinking harder than improving their diet, exercising more or cutting down on smoking.

A glass of wine is about two units Credit: PA