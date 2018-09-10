More than 1,000 detained at Russian retirement age protests

More than 1,000 people have been detained at anti-government protests across Russia in what the Kremlin called a legitimate response to unauthorised rallies. The OVD-Info group, which tracks police detentions and posts the names of the detainees on its website, said that 1,018 people were detained during Sunday’s demonstrations against a government plan to increase the ages at which Russians collect their state pension. Nearly half of those detained were rounded up in St Petersburg, according to the OVD-Info.

Russian police officers block demonstrators in St Petersburg Credit: AP

Russia’s second-largest city arguably saw the most robust response with riot police charging at protesters with batons. Minors and elderly people were among those arrested. President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the police acted in accordance with the law in response to unauthorised protests. He added that “hooligans and provocateurs” had mixed up with protesters and attacked police. In Moscow, authorities charged two men with attacking police. On Monday, several activists tried to launch another protest in a tree-lined boulevard in central Moscow, but they were quickly rounded up by police.

Russian police officers push a teenager during a rally protesting against retirement age hikes in St Petersburg Credit: AP