No mobile coverage on more than 5,000 miles of road network, drivers warned

Drivers who break down on more than 5,000 miles of Britain’s roads cannot call for help because there is no mobile phone coverage, according to a new study.

Some 5,540 miles of road – representing about 2% of all roads – do not have coverage for calls from any of the country’s four mobile networks, the RAC Foundation found.

The top 10 local authorities most affected include Highland (910 miles), Powys (411 miles) and Cumbria (296 miles).

A further 44,368 miles of road have only partial voice coverage, with not all operators providing a signal. This is 18% of all roads.

Motorists who rely on their smartphones to access the internet for route planning and to check for congestion could get into difficulty on the 5,452 miles of road with a complete absence of 3G coverage.