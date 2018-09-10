Advertisement

North Korea lights up as tens of thousands take part in torch parade marking 70th anniversary of nation's founding

The chants of tens of thousands of students have echoed in North Korea's Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung square for the nation's torch parade.

The event was the last in a series of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the nation's founding.

The torch parade in North Korea's Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung square. Credit: PA

The march focused on Kim Jong Un's economic strategies avoiding any mention of the country's missiles or nuclear weapons.

A float with a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung. Credit: PA
  • North Korea's torch parade in pictures
North Korea's military cadets taking part in the nation's torch parade. Credit: PA
Students chant as they march through orth Korea's Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung square. Credit: PA
The torch parade featured fireworks. Credit: PA
North Korea's torch parade downplayed the country's missiles and nuclear weapons. Credit: PA