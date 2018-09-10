Number 10 says there is no alternative to May’s Brexit blueprint

Downing Street has insisted there is no alternative to Theresa May’s Chequers blueprint for Brexit amid warnings she risks a “catastrophic split” in the Tory Party if she continues with the plan. With 200 days until Britain leaves the EU, former Brexit minister Steve Baker, who quit over the proposals earlier this year, said he was “gravely concerned” for the future of the party if she were to press ahead. Mr Baker, a leading figure in the pro-Brexit Tory European Research Group, said the party’s annual conference in Birmingham, starting on September 30, could prove a decisive moment as Mrs May is forced to acknowledge the scale of grassroots opposition to her proposals.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“If we come out of conference with her hoping to get Chequers through on the back of Labour votes, I think the EU negotiators would probably understand that if that were done, the Tory party would suffer the catastrophic split which thus far we have managed to avoid,” he told the Press Association. Number 10, however, said that critics of the plan had yet to come forward with a credible alternative which would avoid the return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic. “Chequers is the only plan on the table which will deliver on the will of the British people while avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said. “The Prime Minister is working hard to secure a deal and hopes all MPs will be able to support it.”

Steve Baker urged the Prime Minister to ditch the Chequers plan Credit: Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA

Justice Secretary David Gauke said “an overwhelming majority within the Conservative Party” backed the Government’s approach. “There isn’t an alternative credible plan out there,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme. “I think that it is absolutely right that the Cabinet and the parliamentary party backs the Prime Minister. In challenging circumstances she is the right person to deliver the right deal for this country.” Number 10 said Mrs May would be chairing a special meeting of the Cabinet on Thursday to discuss the ongoing preparations for a no-deal Brexit if Britain fails to secure an agreement with Brussels. It is expected to coincide with the publication of the latest tranche of technical papers on the “no-deal” preparations across a whole range of sectors.

Boris Johnson has been condemned for likening the Chequers plan to a suicide vest Credit: Victoria Jones/PA