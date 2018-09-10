Officer who shot man ‘in wrong flat’ could face more serious charges

The case against a white Dallas police officer who shot and killed a black neighbour in his own home will be presented to a grand jury, which could decide on more serious charges than manslaughter. Dallas County district attorney Faith Johnson said her office will collect evidence surrounding Thursday’s fatal shooting by officer Amber Guyger, who told authorities she mistook her neighbour’s apartment for her own. Guyger was arrested on Sunday night and booked into jail in neighbouring Kaufman County before being released on bond. Lawyers for the victim’s family questioned why it took three days for Guyger to be charged. One said she should have been in handcuffs on the night of the shooting instead of three days later.

The family of Botham Jean Credit: Shaban Athuman/Dallas Morning News/AP

They also wondered why, based on news reports, Guyger was so quick to use deadly force against 26-year-old Botham Jean. Asked why Guyger was allowed to surrender somewhere other than Dallas County’s jail, Ms Johnson said the decision was made by the Texas Rangers, who are also investigating. The Dallas Morning News said Guyger had reportedly just ended a 15-hour shift when she returned in uniform to the South Side Flats apartment complex where she and Mr Jean lived. She parked on the fourth floor, instead of the third, where she lived. When she put her key in the unlocked apartment door, it opened and the lights were off. Then she saw a figure in the darkness, the newspaper reported. The officer reportedly concluded her apartment was being burgled, drew her weapon and fired twice then, when she turned on the lights, she realised she was in the wrong unit. Mayor Mike Rawlings also said Guyger had parked on the wrong floor. Dallas County medical examiner’s office said Mr Jean died of a gunshot wound to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide. His mother said investigators had not given her family an account of what happened. Allison Jean told a news conference that she asked many questions but was told there are no answers yet. The family hired lawyer Benjamin Crump, best known for representing the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.