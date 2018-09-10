Super commuter completes bizarre route to work for final time

A so-called super commuter whose journey to work featured two ferry crossings and three bike rides after he became frustrated with rail disruption has completed his bizarre route for the final time.

Maths lecturer Dr Michael McCabe made national headlines in 2001 when details emerged of the commute from his New Forest home to the University of Portsmouth.

Fed-up with the “absolutely appalling” 90-minute train journey taking up to four hours due to delays and cancellations, Dr McCabe decided to cycle to Lymington, catch a ferry to Yarmouth on the Isle of Wight, cycle 20 miles to Fishguard and take another ferry to Portsmouth before a final bike ride to the university.

He subsequently returned to more conventional commuting to enable him to train for marathon running, but revisited the route last week to mark his retirement.