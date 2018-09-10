Taoiseach slams ‘sexist and backward’ Irish constitution

Ireland’s premier has described parts of the Irish constitution as “sexist and backward”. Referring to the controversial clause which prioritises a women’s domestic role, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar slammed it as “insulting and outdated” and called for it to be removed form the constitution. Mr Varadkar also told the first International Congress of Parliamentary Women’s Caucuses that women are underrepresented in decision-making structures across private and public sectors. Speaking at Dublin Castle about the clause which refers to a woman’s place in the home, Mr Varadkar said: “Despite some of the changes we have made to the Irish constitution in recent months, many aspects of the Irish constitution are still sexist and still backward.

“I know there are some people who are opposed to changing this, to taking this language out of our constitution, saying it’s only symbolic. “But I think symbols and gestures matter. “A women’s place is where she wants it to be and our constitution should say no different. “So as a government we support a referendum on the role of women at home, (to) remove this outdated and insulting language from our constitution, without diminishing the good work that carers do in our society.” The global gathering includes parliamentarians and diplomats representing more than 40 countries, including the UK, Australia, the US and Malawi, as well as activists, writers, artists and academics. The event is discussing issues facing women and how parliamentarians can work to address them.

Ireland recently voted to liberalise its abortion laws Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

In his address, Mr Varadkar said that 19 women have held ministerial roles in the Irish government. “But it’s still far too few and something has to change,” he added. “Barriers that women face when it comes to full and equal participation in political process are many. “A lack of encouragement can sometimes lead to a lack of confidence. “We need a change in our culture as well as a change in our policies.” He also said that job sharing roles in government is becoming increasingly popular. “I’m absolutely certain we get better decisions and outcomes when there is a diversity of views and backgrounds around the table,” he added.

Delegates at the International Congress of Parliamentary Women’s Caucuses at Dublin Castle Credit: Niall Carson/PA