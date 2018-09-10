Thai police shut down journalists’ panel about Rohingya

Police in Thailand have shut down a forum organised by foreign journalists to discuss whether senior military officers in Burma should face justice for alleged human rights abuses committed by their forces against Rohingya Muslims and other ethnic minorities.

About a dozen policemen showed up ahead of the scheduled panel discussion at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand and ordered the panellists not to speak.

The scheduled speakers included Tun Khin, a prominent UK-based Rohingya activist; Kobsak Chutikul, a former Thai diplomat; and Kingsley Abbott, a representative of the International Commission of Jurists, a rights advocacy group.

Last month, a specially-appointed UN human rights team recommended that Burmese military leaders should be prosecuted for genocide against the Rohingya. Critics of Burma’s military have also accused it of carrying out ethnic cleansing and other war crimes.

Some 700,000 Rohingya fled across the border to Bangladesh after the army launched a counter-insurgency campaign in response to attacks by Rohingya militants last August.

The army, which for decades has been accused of violating the human rights of various ethnic minorities, denies having committed organised rights abuses.