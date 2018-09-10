Who were the victims of the Westminster terror attack?

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery

Family and friends of the victims of the Westminster terror attack have been paying tribute at an inquest into their deaths. Four members of the public and Pc Keith Palmer died on March 22 last year during a rampage by Khalid Masood. The inquiry has begun with a series of personal tributes to the victims. Here are those who have been remembered:

Kurt Cochran

Kurt Cochran with his wife Melissa, who was also injured in the attack. Credit: Family handout

The first of the pen portraits was for music lover Mr Cochran, who died saving his wife Melissa’s life. She was too upset to pay tribute to her late husband in person, so her sister Angela Stoll read a statement on her behalf on what would have been the day after Mr Cochran’s 56th birthday. “He was my best friend, my husband and my everything,” she said. “I was so lucky to have had 25 wonderful years with the man of my dreams. He made me laugh every single day. I cherish every single memory we made. “I am forever grateful for the time we had together, allowing me to be the mother to his children, and especially his heroic actions on that day, saving my life.” She described her husband as “my inspiration, my rock star, and most of all my hero”, adding: “We wish everyone had Kurt’s love and compassion for others. “No words will bring Kurt back or anyone else who has died senselessly in such cowardly attacks on humanity.”

Leslie Rhodes

Leslie Rhodes’ family said they were left “devastated” after his death Credit: Family handout

The niece of retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes told the inquest that the 75-year-old was “placid, quiet, and kind”. Amanda Rhodes told how the family was “devastated” and “incredibly angry” on hearing of his death. “Everyone loved him. He would do anything to help anyone who needed it,” she said.

Aysha Frade

Aysha Frade’s family said she was “ripped away from our lives in the cruellest and most cowardly of ways” Credit: Met Police

Aysha Frade’s widower John told the court how he was immediately struck by her smile when they first met in 1996, describing it like the sun “popping out from behind a cloud”. He said: “The truth is that she still doesn’t feel like she’s gone, her love surrounds us, her aura lights up the paths of life’s journey.”

Aysha and all the other victims of this tragedy are people and not just statistics or a name that will be forgotten once this inquest is over. – Aysha Frade's sister Michelle

The mother of two had been “cruelly and brutally ripped away from us”, he said. Her sister Michelle also read an emotionally charged statement to the hearing. She said: “Aysha and all the other victims of this tragedy are people and not just statistics or a name that will be forgotten once this inquest is over.”

Andreea Cristea

Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea died after being “knocked” into the River Thames Credit: Family handout

A video recording was played to the court paying tribute to Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea, on what would have been her 33rd birthday. She died from her injuries after she was thrown into the Thames as she walked across Westminster Bridge with her boyfriend, Andrei Burnaz. Her family, some of whom followed proceedings from the British Embassy in Bucharest, described her as a “lovely, enchanting and life-loving” woman, who had a thriving interior design business. She had written a tragic note on her final New Year’s Eve, in which she told of her hopes for the coming year, which she said “will be the best of my life”. “I will have a wonderful man by my side, who will love and cherish me and with this man I will start a wonderful family,” the note said. Her family said they had been “hoping for a miracle” when she was in hospital following the attack and told of their “heartbreakingly sad” loss when she died two weeks later.

Pc Keith Palmer

Pc Keith Palmer was killed while guarding Parliament Credit: Met Police