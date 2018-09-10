Three more charged over membership of banned group National Action

A further three people suspected of being members of banned far-right terrorist group National Action have been charged with terrorism offences.

Garry Jack, 22, of Heathland Avenue, Birmingham, Daniel Ward, 28, of Highmore Drive, Birmingham and a 17-year-old male from Nottingham, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were charged with being members of the group contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000, West Midlands Police said.

The trio, arrested after an investigation by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London on Tuesday.

Last week a couple were charged with the same offence.

Mark Jones, 24, and Alice Cutter, 22, both of Wharf Street, Halifax, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

All five were arrested last Wednesday by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit.