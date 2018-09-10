TUC leader hits out at Theresa May’s ‘do-nothing government’

The Prime Minister is being challenged to call a general election after being accused of “bankrupting” public services and doing “absolutely nothing” to help workers.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC, said Theresa May had promised to help so-called just about managing families when she entered Downing Street.

She told the TUC Congress in Manchester that two years later, nothing had been done to stop Universal Credit cuts, tackle zero hours contracts, build enough council homes or improve wages.

She said: “We have a hear-nothing see-nothing do-nothing government.