Two Britons among seven injured in Paris knife attack – reports

Police secure the site of a knife attack in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP) Photo: AP/Press Association Images

Two British tourists are among seven injured after they were attacked by an armed man in Paris, local media reported.

A man armed with a knife and an iron bar is said to have attacked people on the banks of a canal in the north-east of the city at just after 11pm local time.

Le Parisien said one British tourist has a chest injury while another was stabbed in the head.

Several people were injured in the attack in central Paris, police said Credit: Thibault Camus/AP

The alleged perpetrator has been arrested and the incident is not being treated as terrorism, police said.

The Foreign Office said: “We are urgently investigating this incident and are in close contact with the French authorities.”