- ITV Report
Two Britons among seven injured in Paris knife attack – reports
Two British tourists are among seven injured after they were attacked by an armed man in Paris, local media reported.
A man armed with a knife and an iron bar is said to have attacked people on the banks of a canal in the north-east of the city at just after 11pm local time.
Le Parisien said one British tourist has a chest injury while another was stabbed in the head.
The alleged perpetrator has been arrested and the incident is not being treated as terrorism, police said.
The Foreign Office said: “We are urgently investigating this incident and are in close contact with the French authorities.”