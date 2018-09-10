UK Weather Forecast: Blustery showers in northern Scotland initially. Rain arriving in northwest.

Today:Strong winds and blustery showers in northern Scotland will clear eastwards. It will stay mainly dry further south, with some sunny spells in the south and east. Rain in Northern Ireland will spread to western Scotland and northwest England later.

Tonight:Evening rain in southwest Scotland, northwest England and northwest Wales will be heavy for a time. Northern Scotland will become windy again, but stay mainly dry along with southern/eastern England.

Tuesday:Scotland will be windy, with blustery showers in the north. Rain in Wales and northwest England will gradually migrate south and east, but the far southeast will probably stay dry.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Rain will move southwards on Wednesday, leaving Thursday mainly dry and a little cooler in England and Wales. Blustery showers in Scotland will spread further south on Friday.