Westminster attack officer made ‘ultimate sacrifice’

Popular family man Pc Keith Palmer has been hailed for making the “ultimate sacrifice” during the Westminster terror attack. Family, friends and colleagues of the 48-year-old uniformed officer paid tribute at the Old Bailey inquest into the victims’ deaths. Pc Palmer was unarmed and wearing body armour when he was fatally stabbed by Khalid Masood in the forecourt of the Palace of Westminster on March 22 last year.

Pc Keith Palmer was described as an honest and genuine family man Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

His sister Angela told of Pc Palmer’s career from paperboy to police officer. She said he joined the force because he wanted to “make a difference”. He would help his friends and families with household jobs like mowing grass or building walls and loved family gatherings, she said. She said the best day of his life was when his daughter was born and he went on to become a “proficient nappy changer” as he took to fatherhood.

