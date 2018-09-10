Westminster terror attack was ’82 seconds of terrible drama’

Lives were torn apart “by 82 seconds of high and terrible drama” in the Westminster terror attack, an inquest has heard.

Four members of the public and Pc Keith Palmer died on March 22 last year during a rampage by Khalid Masood.

In that time, Masood, 52, drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing American tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, Aysha Frade, 44, and Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea, 31.