What will Harry and Meghan be doing on their first major overseas tour?

The Duchess of Sussex will embark on her first major overseas tour as a member of the royal family when she joins her husband on a visit to the Pacific region. Meghan and Harry will spend 16 days travelling around Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand from October 16 to 31. The newlyweds are expected to attend Harry’s Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style championship for injured or sick servicemen and women and veterans in Sydney on their tour.

The duke and duchess visited England's closest neighbour on a trip to Dublin during the summer. However, they will be travelling much further to visit the four Commonwealth countries next month. Their visit will focus on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts, such as the dedication of several new Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy projects, and the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women through the Invictus Games Sydney 2018.

