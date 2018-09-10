White House planning second Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting

Donald Trump has received a request from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a follow-up to their historic June summit - and planning is in motion to make it happen.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said no details had been finalised, but the US president had received a letter from Mr Kim which she described as “very warm, very positive”.

The White House will not release the full letter unless Mr Kim agrees it can be made public, she said.

“The primary purpose of the letter was to request and look to schedule another meeting with the president, which we are open to and are already in the process of co-ordinating that,” Ms Sanders said at her first press briefing in nearly three weeks.