Woman dies after being hit by HGV at Aberdeen roundabout

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry at a roundabout in Aberdeen.

The woman – who police said was in her 80s – was fatally injured in the crash at St Machar roundabout on King Street.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 11.40am on Monday and members of public are also said to have tried to assist.

Roads policing sergeant Scott Deans said: “Our thoughts are with this woman’s family and friends at this very sad and tragic time.

“I know some members of the public tried to help at the scene, which would have been upsetting, and I would like to thank them for their efforts.

“An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of this incident and I would ask anyone who witnessed what happened but has not yet spoken to the police to please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1256 of September 10.”

Road closures remain in place.