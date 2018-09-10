Women's Tennis Association chief Steve Simon backs Serena Williams in US Open sexism row

Serena Williams argues with umpire Carlos Ramos. Credit: AP

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has backed up Serena Williams' claim of sexism in the way she was treated by umpire Carlos Ramos during her defeat in the US Open final. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) also claimed that there are double standards in terms of how umpires treat women and men. During Saturday's match, Williams was warned for coaching, then docked a point for smashing a racket before Ramos penalised her a game after she called him a liar and a thief. The 23-time grand slam winner lost the match to Japan's Naomi Osaka who won 6-2 6-4.

Naomi Osaka beat Serena Williams, winning 6-2 6-4. Credit: AP

Williams argued on court with tournament officials, claiming she was being treated differently to how a man would be in such circumstances, a theme she continued in her press conference following match. On Sunday, WTA chief executive Steve Simon said the match "brought to the forefront the question of whether different standards are applied to men and women in the officiating of matches. "The WTA believes that there should be no difference in the standards of tolerance provided to the emotions expressed by men v women and is committed to working with the sport to ensure that all players are treated the same. "We do not believe that this was done." Simon also called for coaching to be allowed during grand slam matches.

Williams was docked a point for smashing a racket. Credit: AP