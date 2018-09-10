Zoos join forces to fight illegal wildlife trade

Zoos in Britain and Ireland have teamed up with aquariums, wildlife crime agencies and the UK Government to end illegal wildlife trade. The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (Biaza), which has 117 members, has agreed a pact with the Government to put a stop to the illegal trading of animals as part of a battle against environmental crime, which is estimated to be worth up to £17 billion a year. Chester Zoo, a member of Biaza, is one of the leading supporters of the campaign, and last week welcomed a new sun bear cub, born to parents who were rescued from illegal traders in Cambodia. Conservationists at the zoo have created an online reporting form allowing members of the public to report instances of the illegal wildlife trade directly to the UK Wildlife Crime Unit and Traffic, the wildlife trade monitoring network.

The zoo has also backed the Wildlife Witness app, which allows users to report wildlife trade by taking a photo and pinning the location of an incident, then sending the details to Traffic. Mark Pilgrim, chief executive at Chester Zoo, said: “The illegal wildlife trade is one of the greatest threats to the future of wildlife today but together we can make great strides towards wiping it out. “We believe it’s really important that people understand the issues around illegal wildlife trade so they can help take important actions to help prevent it. “If you witness any illegal wildlife trade activity, whether in the UK or when you’re travelling abroad, you can help us stamp it out by reporting it to the relevant authorities as soon as it is safe to do so. Action is critical. Together, we can all help to prevent extinction.”

A fire-tufted barbet at Chester Zoo Credit: Chester Zoo/PA