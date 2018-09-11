Abbott unable to say how much Labour police increases will cost

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott has reaffirmed Labour’s election pledge to recruit 10,000 additional police officers, but was unable to say how much it would cost. Ms Abbott said the increase in numbers would be paid for by reversing Conservative cuts to capital gains tax. However, she said the final cost to the Exchequer would depend on how quickly they were able to recruit the additional officers. Ms Abbott came under fire during the 2017 general election campaign after she gave a stumbling interview in which she was unable to explain how Labour’s plan was costed.

Diane Abbott says Labour will recruit 10,000 extra officers Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

She later disclosed that she suffered from type 2 diabetes which had forced her to take a break from the campaign trail. Speaking on Tuesday on BBC Radio 4’s The World at One, Ms Abbott said Labour remained committed to the increase in police numbers and that reversing the cuts to capital gains tax would raises “billions” to pay for it. “We would recruit 10,000 extra police officers to start to tackle rising serious crime. We would fund this by cutting the cuts in capital gains tax for the rich,” she said. “Reversing the Tory cuts will amount to billions. We are confident that will more than cover the money needed for the 10,000 police officers. “I can’t tell you exactly how much they will cost because it depends how quickly we are able to recruit them.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.