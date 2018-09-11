Abuse hurled at Grenfell firefighter after he rescued four people, inquiry told

A firefighter who attended Grenfell Tower has described how “young thugs” angry at the emergency response hurled abuse at them – minutes after he rescued four people. Elliott Juggins, a firefighter based at Lambeth, was two months into the development stage of his career when he was sent to tackle the inferno on June 14 last year. He was part of a team that helped save four trapped residents from the 14th floor, but did not realise four others had accidentally been left to their deaths.

Grenfell Tower became an inferno on June 14 last year Credit: Natalie Oxford/PA

In a written statement to the Grenfell Tower inquiry, the firefighter recounted seeing three people shoot out of flat 113, followed by a fourth, believed to be Omar al-Haj Ali, who grabbed his shoulder. He quickly rushed to the stairwell with the residents and helped them down to the ground floor. Fellow firefighter Peter Herrera mistakenly thought the flat was now empty, leaving behind Mr al-Haj Ali’s brother, Mohammad, mother and son Zainab and Jeremiah Deen and Denis Murphy. They all died that night. Mr Juggins recalled taking the four 14th floor occupants to the ground floor and then venturing outside – where he was accosted by crowds watching from a nearby road. His statement, published by the inquiry on Tuesday, said: “Having got out, we were then bombarded with what I could describe as young thugs. “They appeared to be standing on cars and there were about five or six of them. I believe they were all male.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“They were giving us abuse, throwing objects at us and they were basically saying ‘why aren’t we doing anything, why aren’t we in there’. “There was a fence separating them from us. “I can understand their frustration but what they didn’t realise is that we had just come from being in the tower.” Police were alerted to the disturbance and dealt with the incident, he said. Mr Juggins made four journeys up the burning tower that night – more than most firefighters who have so far given evidence to the probe. His statement said that tension continued to build on the streets surrounding the block as the fire raged.

MEMORIAL Grenfell Credit: PA Graphics