Access to arts centre damaged by Mackintosh blaze delayed

Access to an arts centre damaged by the Glasgow School of Art (GSA) blaze has been delayed.

The move comes after inspections during the removal of scaffolding on the south-west side of the building found more work needed to be done.

It means access to CCA will not be granted until further notice, despite hopes this could have been possible by mid-September.

Professor Tom Inns, GSA director, said: “The Glasgow School of Art has a close relationship with the CCA.

“We have been working with them to identify solutions to the key issue of their fire exits on Scott Street, and to see what can be done to enable managed access.

“Along with Glasgow City Council we had hoped that access in mid-September might have been possible, but inspections of the building following the final removal of existing scaffolding on the south west corner confirmed that additional work would need to be undertaken here.

“We will work flat out to get this work done as soon as possible and in the meantime will continue to identify how controlled access can be arranged.”

All but two of the main fire exits from the CCA are opposite the south-west corner of the Mackintosh Building and the ABC O2.

It means entry to the property depends on the safety of that area of Scott Street.

But access has been arranged to fix water ingress in the Gallery as a matter or urgency.

A full public opening to venue will not be possible before early October, a GSA spokeswoman said.

Access for cultural tenants and other businesses is currently being discussed.

A large no-go zone was in force since a blaze ripped through the renowned Glasgow School of Art property on June 15.

People living in more than 30 properties close to the site had been refused entry to collect items including passports, car keys, medicines and clothes since the fire, representatives have said.

The Sauchiehall Street cordon was pulled back at 9.30am on August 25, after building standards officials assessed the area.