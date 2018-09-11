Air ambulance diverted from treating Westminster attack victim, inquest told

The air ambulance was diverted from treating pensioner Leslie Rhodes in the wake of the Westminster terror attack. Medics who had rushed to the retired window cleaner’s aid after he was hit by an SUV on Westminster Bridge were initially told that a team from the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) were on their way, but the crew was then sent elsewhere, the inquest into his death heard. The air ambulance team had apparently been sent to the aid of PC Keith Palmer, who had been stabbed near the Palace of Westminster. Passing doctor Gareth Lloyd said as soon as he saw Mr Rhodes he realised that his injuries were “unsurvivable”. The 75-year-old was hit by a Hyundai Tucson driven in a murderous rampage by Khalid Masood, and dragged along the road for around 33 metres.

Leslie Rhodes died in the Westminster terror attack Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Paramedic Gary Moody told the Old Bailey: “We were still continuing treatment then by central control room I was informed they were with another patient who had been stabbed somewhere around Parliament. “Since then I knew they landed in Parliament Square.” Gareth Patterson QC, for the family, questioned whether it resulted in a delay in the “golden hour” for treating someone after they are injured. He asked Mr Moody: “You asked for the help of HEMS, Leslie was a classic case for the very quick and significant assistance they can provide there on the road.” The witness replied: “He would have been, yes.” Mr Patterson went on: “You were told that they were on their way but later you were told that they were heading elsewhere and you asked ‘what about my patient?’” The paramedic replied: “We had got to a point in Leslie’s treatment where we could do no more for him at the scene. “I spoke to control room to find out what was happening. That was when I was informed they were being diverted to someone else.”

