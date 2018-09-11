Almost half the value of student loans will not be repaid, report suggests

Almost half the value of student loans will never be repaid, a report has suggested.

It is expected that 40% to 45% of the value of loans to higher education borrowers will not be paid back, with the public sector picking up the cost.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) latest Education At A Glance report, at 70% England has the largest share of students benefiting from remission and/or forgiveness across the countries with available data.

The report also found that England has the highest tuition fees of all the OECD countries, except the United States.

In 2015, universities charged tuition fees of £9,000 a year for a bachelor’s degree, about four times more than in 2005 due to changes to higher education funding, the OECD said.

But it states this is offset by a “well-developed” system of financial support for students.

However, the report finds that despite the high fees, universities in the UK are still very attractive to international students.

In 2015, international students in the UK accounted for 18% of tertiary enrolment, behind only Luxembourg (47%) and New Zealand (20%) – and three times above OECD’s average of 6%.