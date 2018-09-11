Armed cyclist steals phone from teenager celebrating birthday

A 13-year-old boy had his mobile phone stolen on his birthday by a cyclist who threatened him at knifepoint.

The boy was walking along Terregles Avenue in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow on Monday afternoon when a man on a blue mountain bike came up and demanded his phone.

The teenager ran off though Maxwell Park to get away but the robber chased him and caught up with him in Springkell Avenue, near St Andrews Drive, where he threatened the boy with a knife and stole the device.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened at around 3.40pm.

Constable Graham Nicolson said: “Although not injured by the man, this was a frightening experience for the young boy whose birthday it was yesterday as well.

“Officers are checking CCTV in the area and are keen to speak to anyone who saw the man on the bike or the robbery happen.

“Local schools were coming out and there were people in the area, particularly Maxwell Park, at that time. Maybe someone saw the man on the bike chase the boy or saw him hanging about the area prior to the incident?

“If you have any information that will assist us identify the man responsible for this cowardly crime please call officers at the Community Investigation Unit at Govan Police Station via 101 quoting reference number 2344 of 10 September 2018 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given anonymously.”

The suspect is described as Asian, in his mid 20s, 5ft9 to 5ft10 tall with dark brown/black hair and brown eyes and of slim to medium build.

He was wearing a dark grey hooded “Bomber” jacket and baggy grey jogging bottoms, and was riding a royal blue mountain bike.

Police could not say at this stage whether the robbery was linked to an incident last Monday (September 3) where a mobile phone snatcher targeted four boys in less than 30 minutes in nearby Shawlands.

Two boys aged 11 and 15 had their phones stolen at around 3.30pm on James Gray Street while around 20 minutes later the thief took the phone of a 12-year-old boy on Langside Avenue near Tantallon Road.

Later, at 3.55pm, he stole a 14-year-old’s mobile on Langside Avenue near The Ivory Hotel.

The suspect in those incidents is described as Asian in appearance, 5ft9 to 6ft tall, of slim to medium build, with facial stubble.

He wore dark clothing and a black baseball cap.