Man arrested after starting 'petrol fire' in Hull banks

Police have made an arrest after reports a man had entered two banks with a bladed weapon and started a fire with what was "thought to be petrol".

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Humberside Police confirmed officers attended King Edward Street in Hull around 1pm along with fire crews in order to put out a "small blaze" in one of the banks.

Police said: "The situation was contained very quickly by police and emergency crews and the man was arrested at Paragon Interchange.

"The suspect is now in custody. No-one has been seriously injured."