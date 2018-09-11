Arsonist jailed over Amazon warehouse blaze after row with boss

An arsonist who caused £8 million worth of damage by starting a fire at an Amazon warehouse after having an argument with his manager has been jailed. Adris Ali lit a stack of papers which destroyed stock and the building itself on November 4 last year, Staffordshire Police said. The 22-year-old was jailed for four years at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday for arson with intent or recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Adris Ali was jailed for four years at Stafford Crown Court for the fire at the Amazon warehouse Credit: Staffordshire Police/PA

Prosecutor Darron Whitehead said the fire had damaged 613,549 units at the site, resulting in a loss of £7.3m. The repair, clean-up and labour costs amounted to a further £745,000. Mr Whitehead told the court a fire alarm activation was triggered at Amazon Fulfilment Centre, in Station Road, Rugeley, just after midday. The building was evacuated of all staff and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

despite attempts to put out the blaze.

Adris Ali was caught on CCTV before the blaze in November last year Credit: Staffordshire Police/PA