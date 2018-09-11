Bee haven wins Shed of the Year competition

An eco-friendly bee haven has been crowned Shed of the Year, beating a converted black cab and an Irish pub.

George Smallwood’s Bee Eco Shed won the top spot in the annual competition.

The handmade structure is a self-watering and self-sufficient home for vegetables, herbs and insects.

Mr Smallwood, from Sheffield, said winning the 2018 title and a £1,000 cash prize was a “welcome surprise”.