Bill Cosby’s lawyers want judge to quit ahead of sentencing hearing

Bill Cosby wants a judge to step down from his case days before sentencing on sex assault charges.

A defence motion on Tuesday accused Pennsylvania Judge Steven O’Neill of having a longtime grudge against a key witness in a 2016 pre-trial hearing.

The witness, ex-prosecutor Bruce Castor, said he declined the case in 2005 and promised Cosby that he could never be prosecuted over the 2004 encounter with a woman at his home.

Mr O’Neill found no evidence of a binding agreement and sent the case to trial.