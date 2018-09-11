- ITV Report
-
Bus crash in southern India kills at least 45 pilgrims
A bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple in the hills of southern India has plunged off a road, killing at least 45 people, officials said.
At least 25 other people were injured in the incident in Telangana state.
The driver lost control as he tried to avoid another bus on the crowded road leading from the popular Anjaneya Swamy temple, said Narendar, a local official.
The bus overturned four times before it fell into the gorge, according to local reports.
Passers-by rushed to help, carrying the dead and injured through thick grass and up the hill to the road - and several of the injured were taken to local hospitals.
An investigation has been opened into the cause of the accident, Narendar added.
Crowds often assemble to the popular Anjaneya Swamy temple on Tuesdays.
It is dedicated to the Hindu god Hanuman, and Tuesdays are seen as auspicious for offering prayers to him.