Business leaders call for same-sex marriage to be introduced in Northern Ireland

Several major international companies operating in Northern Ireland have called for same-sex marriage to be introduced.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK or Ireland to outlaw same-sex marriage.

Business leaders from sectors including finance have called for change and said an inclusive workforce, free to express itself was more productive and would help attract the best talent from across the world.

Leigh Meyer, managing director of the Citi financial services firm in Belfast, said: "We make a stand with the LGBT community and apply pressure on the legislative bodies to make marriage equality a reality.

"It is not just the right thing to do, it is the only thing to do, it is the proper thing to do."