Businessman guilty of squeezing woman’s bottom on Tube

A businessman has been found guilty of touching and squeezing a woman’s bottom as she travelled on a busy Tube train. James Froomberg, 62, a former National Lottery commissioner, was charged with sexually touching the woman on the Central Line on May 1, while her boyfriend was nearby. The jury sitting at London’s Blackfriars Crown Court took two hours and 20 minutes to reach its unanimous verdict. Froomberg, of Edgware, north London, had claimed he was asleep and denied sex assault. He stood quietly in court and without any reaction as the verdict was announced.

James Froomberg is unlikely to go to prison, the judge said. Credit: PA

Froomberg is to be sentenced on October 12 after the judge has received pre-sentence reports. Judge Rajeev Shetty thanked the jury and told them that “it is unlikely” that Froomberg would going to prison and that he could be facing a community order. The judge told Froomberg, who was bailed until sentencing: “I cannot promise you, as you will appreciate, what the sentence will be, but I have alluded to what the appropriate starting point might be.” In summing up, the judge had reminded the jury of the woman’s claim that “a person touched her bottom” effectively “over a few minutes and squeezed her bottom”. He said: “The prosecution say that the person who did this was the defendant. It was intentional.” The court has been told that Froomberg was sleeping during the evening rush hour journey. The judge added Froomberg said “he cannot have done what he is accused of”.

James Froomberg was a corporate development director at Wembley PLC, the company that owns the stadium. Credit: PA