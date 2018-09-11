Chequers worse than status quo for business, Johnson claims in new May attack

Theresa May’s Chequers plan for a Brexit deal would be “substantially worse than the status quo” for British businesses, Boris Johnson has warned. The former foreign secretary used a surprise appearance at an economic report launch in Parliament to again attack the Prime Minister’s negotiating strategy for leaving the EU. He spoke at an Economists for Free Trade (EFT) event on Tuesday attended by a battalion of Tory Brexit big-hitters including Jacob-Rees Mogg, former Brexit secretary David Davis and his ex-deputy Steve Baker, former party leader Iain Duncan Smith and ex-Defra Secretary Owen Paterson. Mr Johnson sat front and centre and was applauded when his presence was noted by Mr Rees-Mogg. The ex-minister declined to answer questions from journalists but used a Q&A session at the end of the report launch to make a statement himself.

Addressing EFT economist Patrick Minford at the launch of its world trade deal guide for Britain after Brexit, Mr Johnson said: “You made quite rightly the political objection that it (Chequers) turns us into a ‘vassal state’. “It seems to me there is also this particular economic objection that in abandoning our seat around the table in Brussels and continuing to accept the single market legislation … we will be exposing UK businesses, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, innovators, to whatsoever rules the EU decides in the future to devise, even though those rules may well be inimical to the interests of UK innovation. “That seems to me to be a particular economic risk in Chequers and makes it substantially worse than the status quo.” It is the latest in a string of recent interventions in the way Mrs May is handling the Brexit negotiations and the country by Mr Johnson, who quit as foreign secretary in July in protest at the Chequers proposal, along with Mr Davis and Mr Baker. He faced a furious backlash on Sunday after comparing Theresa May’s Brexit strategy to a “suicide vest” before arguing in a Monday comment piece in the Telegraph that income tax, stamp duty and capital gains tax should be cut. He argued that the UK should follow Donald Trump’s example and slash taxes to create a “happy and dynamic economy”.

