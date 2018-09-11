Confusion over Donald Trump’s autumn visit to Ireland

There was confusion around whether US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland will go ahead this autumn, as the two Governments gave initially differing accounts.

Dublin said the trip planned for November had been “postponed” due to scheduling reasons.

Washington clarified it was still finalising whether Ireland will be a stop on the President’s itinerary in Europe, marking the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Mr Trump was due to make a two-day visit to the Irish Republic during which he was expected to visit his golf course in Doonbeg, Co Clare, on the west coast and Dublin around the weekend of November 10-11.

The White House announced on August 31 that he will travel to Paris for a commemoration of the centenary of the Armistice which ended the carnage.

The President’s visit to Ireland was due to coincide.